Ahoy for a bumper cruise liner season
Thousands of tourists expected to dock in Bay between November and April
Nelson Mandela Bay looks set for another bumper cruise liner season, with more than 37,000 tourists expected to pass through Gqeberha’s port between November and April.
The Bay opened the nautical tourism season on Monday, with the arrival of the German cruise liner Vasco da Gama which made its maiden voyage to SA...
