News

WATCH LIVE | Phala Phala court case

By TimesLIVE - 07 November 2023

Courtesy of SABC

Two men are expected to appear in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the theft that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

