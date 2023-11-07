×

WATCH | Dr Nandipha Magudumana bail appeal dismissed

By TimesLIVE - 07 November 2023

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is expected to hear the outcome of her appeal in the high court against the Bloemfontein magistrate's court decision to deny her bail in the Thabo Bester prison escape case.

In September, the court had found her to be a flight risk and said she had demonstrated she had the “necessary means” and “know-how to leave the country” after her audacious escape with boyfriend Thabo Bester earlier this year from Mangaung correctional services centre where he was serving life imprisonment for murder and rape.

She has been in custody since her arrest with Bester in Tanzania over the Easter weekend.

