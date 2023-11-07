×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Treat in store for Gqeberha’s jazz lovers

The Vusa Band takes part in the Full Cream Milk show on Saturday

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 07 November 2023

Saxophones, trumpets and drums are set to enhance the soothing sounds of some of the region’s most talented singers for an enthralling evening aimed at the Bay’s jazz lovers.

The One Room Music and Comedy Club in Westbourne Road will host the Full Cream Milk show on Friday, with Denzil Africa and The Vusa Band taking to the stage on Saturday. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest