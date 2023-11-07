Robbery foiled at Bluewater Bay convenience store

Two armed men fled empty-handed after attempting to rob a Bluewater Bay convenience store on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the two threatened the store manager with a firearm at about 8.45am.
“The manager broke loose from the [would-be robber’s] grip and ran to another store to phone the police,” Beetge said.
“The [gunmen] then fled without managing to take anything.”
A case of attempted business robbery is under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
