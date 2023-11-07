×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Robbery foiled at Bluewater Bay convenience store

By Brandon Nel - 07 November 2023
Armed men walked away empty-handed after attempting to rob a Bluewater Bay convenience store on Monday
FAILED BID: Armed men walked away empty-handed after attempting to rob a Bluewater Bay convenience store on Monday
Image: Picture: UNSPLASH/JONATHAN FREE

Two armed men fled empty-handed after attempting to rob a Bluewater Bay convenience store on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the two threatened the store manager with a firearm at about 8.45am.

“The manager broke loose from the [would-be robber’s] grip and ran to another store to phone the police,” Beetge said.

“The [gunmen] then fled without managing to take anything.”

A case of attempted business robbery is under investigation.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest