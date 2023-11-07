×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Residents called on to don their takkies and help fight diabetes

Premium
07 November 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Happy feet across the Friendly City are lacing up to tackle the tarmac for a worthy cause as the 5km Global Walk/Run for Diabetes returns to the Bay. 

The endeavour on November 25 — the second on the trot after a three-year hiatus from 2019 to 2021 — is aimed at being a conduit for much-needed funds. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest