Nelson Mandela Bay matrics tested by school of hard knocks
Many have to overcome challenges outside the exam room including gang violence, issues at home and poor facilities
As thousands of matrics continue to tackle the biggest exams of their lives, many in Nelson Mandela Bay face their most harrowing tests outside the four walls of a classroom.
After finishing mathematics paper 2 on Monday, hundreds of pupils went back to the bleak reality of their gang-ridden areas, where child-headed households, infrastructural issues and drug and alcohol abuse are rife...
