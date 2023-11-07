×

News

Gqeberha matric pupil gunned down after studying for exam

By Brandon Nel - 07 November 2023
Paterson High School pupil Chadwin Witbooi, 18, was fatally shot at about 9pm on Monday
DREAM ENDED: Paterson High School pupil Chadwin Witbooi, 18, was fatally shot at about 9pm on Monday
Image: SUPPLIED

An 18-year-old matric pupil was gunned down in Schauderville, in Gqeberha, on Monday night while returning home from studying for his final exams.

The police confirmed that Paterson High School pupil Chadwin Witbooi was fatally shot at about 9pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said after the shooting, the deceased ran into a yard in Jameson Road, where he collapsed.

“The victim was rushed to hospital but passed away on arrival.”

She said no further information was available at this stage.

“A case of murder was opened and is under investigation.

“The suspect and motive for the shooting is unknown.”

Latest