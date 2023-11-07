Legacy of executed MK members wasted, families say
On November 6 1964, anti-apartheid activists Wilson Khayingo, Vuyisile Mini and Zinakile Mkaba were sentenced to die at the Pretoria Central Prison.
They were the first members of the ANC’s military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, to be executed by the apartheid regime...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.