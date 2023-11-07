Knysna Rastafarians walk free after assault case struck off roll
Four men may continue trading at taxi rank after confrontation in which police colonel was seriously injured
Four Rastafarians from Knysna were let off the hook in the town’s magistrate court on Monday after their case, in which they were accused of assaulting a police officer, seriously injuring him, was struck off the roll.
After 10 months of adhering to their bail conditions, the four, who had faced charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, were finally allowed to continue trading at the town’s taxi rank, where they were arrested during a drug raid in January...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.