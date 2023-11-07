Good Friday murder suspects set to plead this week
Lawyers for four men implicated in a 2021 Good Friday shooting which left three people dead have had to view and review almost 2½ hours of CCTV camera footage to decide on their clients’ pleas.
Neavan Du Preez, 36, Jody Cloete, 29, Austin Augustus, 25, and Justin Van Rensburg, 28, were given the opportunity to view the recordings before they plead. ..
