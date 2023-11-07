×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Court unimpressed with further delays in child porn case

Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 November 2023

The magistrate presiding over the case of a Gqeberha father facing a slew of child-porn-related charges, expressed frustration on Tuesday when the defence asked for a postponement.

Regional court magistrate Shaida du Plessis-Wajiid said the case had become the oldest part-heard matter on her roll...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest