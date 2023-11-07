Court unimpressed with further delays in child porn case
The magistrate presiding over the case of a Gqeberha father facing a slew of child-porn-related charges, expressed frustration on Tuesday when the defence asked for a postponement.
Regional court magistrate Shaida du Plessis-Wajiid said the case had become the oldest part-heard matter on her roll...
