Bringing Madiba Magic to taxi rank
Motherwell artists transform eyesore wall into vibrant mural
Two Motherwell brothers are spreading a bit of Madiba Magic at their local taxi rank to remind residents of their resilience and the strength of ubuntu.
The visual artists and co-owners of Hand in Hand Visual Art Studio recently transformed one of the Motherwell NU1 taxi rank walls from an eyesore covered with illegal abortion clinic posters to a vibrant mural inspired by the memory of the late statesman’s visit to the area in 1990...
