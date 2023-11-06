The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team arrested a 60-year-old woman at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport with dagga worth an estimated R400,000.
The bust went down on Sunday, shortly before the suspected drug mule was due to board a plane, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.
Her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate.
Eight blocks of compressed dagga, weighing 1kg each, were found between her clothes.
She is facing a charge of dealing in illegal drugs.
Woman caught with dagga worth R400k at OR Tambo airport
Image: 123RF/scanrail
