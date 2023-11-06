×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman caught with dagga worth R400k at OR Tambo airport

By TIMESLIVE - 06 November 2023
A 60-year-old woman was bust at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Sunday with eight blocks of compressed dagga worth an estimated R400,000. Stock photo.
A 60-year-old woman was bust at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Sunday with eight blocks of compressed dagga worth an estimated R400,000. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team arrested a 60-year-old woman at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport with dagga worth an estimated R400,000.

The bust went down on Sunday, shortly before the suspected drug mule was due to board a plane, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

Her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate.

Eight blocks of compressed dagga, weighing 1kg each, were found between her clothes.

She is facing a charge of dealing in illegal drugs.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest