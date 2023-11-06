The untimely death of soccer player Bonginkosi "Bongi" Ntuli has sent shockwaves on social media.
This after a statement shared by AmaZulu FC confirmed his death on Sunday afternoon.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli.
"Ntuli was very recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer which metastasized and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermartizburg this afternoon," read the statement.
Industry colleagues, friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late star.
"We honestly lost one. Condolences to the Ntuli family and Amazulu FC .Our prayers are with you in this difficult time," Teko Modise wrote.
"Sending heartfelt condolences to the Ntuli a family as well as @amazulu_fc for the loss of Bongi Ntuli. May the Lord strengthen you during this tough time," singer Dumi Mkokstad wrote.
"Angikaze ngiphethe kabi kanje, Mdeva!? Yoooh. Kodwa ngo Sine," wrote Nelisiwe Sibiya wrote.
Read some tributes below:
'We honestly lost one' — Celeb tributes to Bongi Ntuli after untimely death
