US company fights for cargo after big drug bust
Cocaine worth R65m seized from ship in Gqeberha port
The police seized cocaine worth R65m in Gqeberha’s port on Thursday after the vessel Zea Servant was boarded, searched and detained.
Meanwhile, US company Intermarine/Industrial Maritime Carriers LLC is fighting for the release of its cargo from the ship seized by authorities...
