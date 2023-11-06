×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Security guard ‘shot dead by neighbour after killing his colleague’

06 November 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The two deceased men have been identified as Chris Mahlangu and Mpho Mothoveni. File photo.
The two deceased men have been identified as Chris Mahlangu and Mpho Mothoveni. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police in Dennilton, Limpopo are investigating two cases of murder after a 29-year-old security guard was reported to have shot and killed his colleague and was later allegedly killed by his neighbour.

According to police, the incidents occurred at Malaeneng village on Saturday at about 10pm.

The two deceased men have been identified as Chris Mahlangu, 29 and Mpho Mothoveni, 40.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said information indicates Mahlangu booked out a firearm at work and went to Mothoveni, his colleague at the security company.

“On arrival he found only his wife and threatened her with the firearm. She told him her husband had attended a wedding in the same area and he left. She shouted for help from a neighbour,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said the neighbour took his firearm and followed the security guard.

Mahlangu allegedly shot Mothoveni and the 66-year-old neighbour allegedly shot Mahlangu.

“Police were alerted l and found two males with gun wounds,” Mashaba said.

He said the two men were certified dead and the 66-year-old man was arrested.

Police have opened two cases of murder for further investigation and the neighbour will appear before the Moutse magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest