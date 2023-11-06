Nelson Mandela Bay tourism guru snaps up Africa leadership award
Former Satour director honoured at ceremony in Botswana
Nelson Mandela Bay tourism guru Prof Ernie Heath has been honoured at the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards, the only event of its kind on the continent.
Heath, former chief director of South African Tourism and a Nelson Mandela University alumnus, received his leadership award at a gala ceremony in the Botswana capital of Gaborone in October. ..
