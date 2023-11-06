×

Motherwell pupils have greenest fingers in country and province

06 November 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

During World Food Month, EduPlant announced that Gqeberha’s Mfesane Secondary had the best school garden in SA, with Elufefeni Primary winning the best in the province.

Food and Trees for Africa in partnership with Tiger Brands announced the winners on October 31...

