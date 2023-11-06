MBDA employee charged after speaking out against Qaba
Man accused of insubordination, making false or damaging statements and inciting colleagues to protest
A Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) employee is facing a disciplinary hearing after being charged for speaking out against chief executive Anele Qaba and alleging that he had harassed staff and displayed an autocratic management style.
In a leaked letter, the agency said George Jerry, a social facilitator, was also charged with inciting MBDA employees to protest during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the Bay in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.