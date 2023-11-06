×

News

Man stabbed to death

By Brandon Nel - 06 November 2023
New Brighton police are investigating a case of murder after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after a 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Sunday afternoon.

Siyabonga Capuko’s body was found in the Chris Hani area in New Brighton.

He sustained several stab wounds to his upper body.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Capuko’s body was discovered at about 4.40pm.

Beetge said the investigation was ongoing.

“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by New Brighton police,” he said.

