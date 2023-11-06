KwaNobuhle cleric paves the way for pupils by fixing road

Community leader the Rev Thamsanqa Nkevu, known for ensuring the safety of pupils by escorting them to and from school, has taken another proactive step by placing gravel on a road leading to a bridge that has become hazardous after recent rains.
Nkevu, the Herald and Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year 2021 winner in the community category, spent more than R10,000 on the job.
The road is located between Solomon Mahlangu and Mqolomba Streets.
Residents and pupils used to face a threat of robbery or assault in what had become a notorious crime hotspot.
It was not until Nkevu took the initiative to accompany the children to and from school, ensuring their safety, that the situation began to change.
Two reformed prisoners partnered with “Save a Child from Drugs, Save the Community,” an organisation founded by Nkevu, to shield children from crime that has plagued the community for two decades.
However, after patrolling the area for four years, Nkevu was concerned at how pupils battled on rainy days when the muddy slope leading to a nearby bridge becomes treacherous.
“The moment they get to that area they get dirty, because of the mud.
“It was sad to watch this for more than four years. It became my goal to provide a conducive environment for them.
“I am excited that this happened close to their final exams,” Nkevu said.
He encouraged residents to not wait for the government to fix their communities.
“People don’t have words to express their appreciation.
“Sometimes I cry when those children say, some day they will show me their gratitude.”
