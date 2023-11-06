×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha man, 60, hacked to death with axe

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 06 November 2023

A 60-year-old man was murdered in his home in Kabega Park, Gqeberha, at the weekend.

The body of the man, whose name is being withheld by police, was discovered in his bed in the early hours of Sunday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest