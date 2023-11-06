Gqeberha dog becomes first black Boerboel to win top titles at international show
Boerboel breeder Neville Comley achieved a milestone when his dog emerged as the first black Grand Champion and Dog of the Year winner.
Font Menelik took part in the annual SA Boerboel Society International Show held in Parys, Free State, in early October...
