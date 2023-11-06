×

News

Gqeberha dog becomes first black Boerboel to win top titles at international show

06 November 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Boerboel breeder Neville Comley achieved a milestone when his dog emerged as the first black Grand Champion and Dog of the Year winner.

Font Menelik took part in the annual SA Boerboel Society International Show held in Parys, Free State, in early October...

