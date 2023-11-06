Driver severely assaulted after boy killed in accident
A seven-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a car in Ezinyoka on Sunday afternoon, while the driver of the vehicle was admitted to hospital after being severely assaulted by angry residents.
Bubombam Roxa was playing in Govan Mbeki Street at about 3pm when he was knocked over by a man driving a Toyota Corolla...
