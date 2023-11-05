Reaction Unit SA officer Nkosinathi Ndaba acted without thinking about the danger when he captured a highly venomous snake with his bare hands on Saturday.
Reaction Unit SA owner Prem Balram said Ndaba caught the snake, which was later identified as a Mozambican spitting cobra measuring 1,2m, at a home in C Section, Parkgate, north of Durban.
“The owner of the property contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for assistance at about 12.32pm after they noticed a black snake in an outbuilding. The caller was unable to identify the snake. Reaction officers were dispatched and on arrival discovered the highly venomous reptile behind a stack of beer crates,” Balram said.
He said Ndaba “could not get a snake catcher and the family was terrified so he reacted” even though the snake had raised itself into attack position.
The reptile was relocated to an area away from homes.
Balram said: “All reaction officers had done a snake course with Ndlondlo Reptile Park years ago. We were taught on how to identify them.”
According to the African Snakebite Institute, the Mozambican spitting cobra accounts for the majority of serious snakebite cases in Southern Africa, but fatalities are rare.
It also spits its venom and does not always spread a hood when doing so. The venom is potently cytotoxic causing pain, swelling, blisters and in many cases severe tissue damage. Antivenom is effective if administered early and in large dosages.
TimesLIVE
Security officer captures Mozambican spitting cobra with bare hands
Image: Reaction Unit
Reaction Unit SA officer Nkosinathi Ndaba acted without thinking about the danger when he captured a highly venomous snake with his bare hands on Saturday.
Reaction Unit SA owner Prem Balram said Ndaba caught the snake, which was later identified as a Mozambican spitting cobra measuring 1,2m, at a home in C Section, Parkgate, north of Durban.
“The owner of the property contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) for assistance at about 12.32pm after they noticed a black snake in an outbuilding. The caller was unable to identify the snake. Reaction officers were dispatched and on arrival discovered the highly venomous reptile behind a stack of beer crates,” Balram said.
He said Ndaba “could not get a snake catcher and the family was terrified so he reacted” even though the snake had raised itself into attack position.
The reptile was relocated to an area away from homes.
Balram said: “All reaction officers had done a snake course with Ndlondlo Reptile Park years ago. We were taught on how to identify them.”
According to the African Snakebite Institute, the Mozambican spitting cobra accounts for the majority of serious snakebite cases in Southern Africa, but fatalities are rare.
It also spits its venom and does not always spread a hood when doing so. The venom is potently cytotoxic causing pain, swelling, blisters and in many cases severe tissue damage. Antivenom is effective if administered early and in large dosages.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
World
News
News
World