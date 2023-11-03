Police seized 35 blocks of cocaine with a street value of R65m at the port of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.
“The cocaine was seized on a vessel that had entered the country from Brazil. Members of the Gqeberha seaport were following up on intelligence when they intercepted the vessel as it was docking on Thursday,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
No arrests have been made.
“This is the police’s third massive drug bust in a space of three weeks. The other two drug busts were in KwaZulu-Natal where police seized cocaine worth R150m,” Mathe said.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola commended the team for the latest bust.
“Intelligence is at work, our members are on the ground throughout the country, clamping down on all forms of criminality,” Masemola said.
TimesLIVE
Police seize cocaine worth R65m in port of Gqeberha
Image: SAPS
