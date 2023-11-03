×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2023
The suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder say they have no idea how they were connected to the crime.
The suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder say they have no idea how they were connected to the crime.
Image: Via Instagram

Courtesy of SABC

The trial-within-a-trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the high court in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest