Three people murdered in Chatty house

By Brandon Nel - 03 November 2023
Police have launched a triple murder investigation after three people, including a teenage girl, were shot and killed in Chatty.
Gqeberha police have launched a triple murder investigation after three people, including a teenage girl, were shot dead in Chatty.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said their bodies were discovered on Friday morning.

“The bodies of three people, a 35-year-old male and two females, 33 and 18, were found with gunshot wounds.

“The two females were related.”

Naidu said the motive remains unknown at this stage.

“The names of the victims will be held until the next of kin have been notified.”

This is a developing story.

