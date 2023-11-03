Replacing Nelson Mandela Bay’s ageing water infrastructure would boost dams — deputy minister
The replacement of ageing water infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay would be a catalytic move to conserve the water in the metro’s dams.
This was the message from co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, who visited the Impofu Dam on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.