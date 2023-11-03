Pearson High appoints Haldane Pienaar as 13th principal

It proved to be lucky number 13 for Gqeberha educator, Haldane Pienaar, who has taken over as the new principal of Pearson High School and been entrusted with maintaining the institution’s proud history of providing holistic education for its pupils.
The almost 100-year-old Summerstrand school has become a landmark of excellence, producing some of SA’s top academic achievers and Pienaar has been intent on maintaining its legacy even before he was appointed as acting principal in July.
Following a rigorous interview process, the long-term Pearson staffer was announced as the school’s 13th principal on Thursday.
The former Pearson High deputy principal succeeds Hela Roux who retired earlier in 2023.
Pienaar said he was looking forward to maintaining the high standard of academic, sporting and cultural performance that had come to be expected from the school and its more than 1,200 pupils.
“I am proud to be standing in front of a school that is filled with both excellent staff and pupils,” he said.
“I have a vested interest in Pearson and will ensure that our school continues to strive to be one of the top-performing dual-medium schools providing education to pupils in both English and Afrikaans.
“I am honoured to take on this important role and, together with the support of our staff, parents and pupils, I am confident that Pearson will continue to flourish as a school of choice in the Eastern Cape.”
Education department education development officer Xoliswa Selana and school governing body chair Gerard Sutton were present at the official announcement, which was met with enthusiastic applause by staff and pupils.
“After a rigorous selection process, which included representation from the department of education and [school] governing body, we are confident that the most suitable candidate has been chosen to lead the school into the future,” Selana said.
Sutton assured all present that the leadership of the school was in good hands.
HeraldLIVE
Pearson High appoints Haldane Pienaar as 13th principal
Image: supplied
HeraldLIVE
