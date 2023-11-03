A 60-year-old Free State man has been jailed for raping a 10-year-old girl after he mistakenly sent a video of him with the victim to the child's uncle.
The child was a relative of the paedophile.
Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said an uncle of the girl was at home when he received a message from a family member together with music videos on April 17 2021.
"On opening the message, he realised one of the people in the child pornography video was his sister's 10-year-old daughter.
"The video showed the victim being recorded by the suspect, who is a family member, while she was performing sexual deeds under his instruction."
The uncle immediately contacted police.
The videos were downloaded from his phone after his arrest.
He has been sentenced by the Excelsior regional court to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for rape. His name was also entered in the national register for sex offenders.
Paedophile jailed after sending video to victim's uncle by mistake
Image: Alon Skuy
