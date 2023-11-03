Man jailed for 25 years for rape of granddaughter, 7
After a day of heavy drinking with his friends, a 56-year-old man raped his seven-year-old granddaughter, instructing her to watch cartoons thereafter
Shocking details of the incident, after the girl was left alone with him, emerged in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday where the man entered a plea agreement with the state. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.