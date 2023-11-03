Knysna lawyer and friend shot dead
Owner of smallholding where horror unfolded hands himself over to police
The Garden Route community is in shock after a Knysna lawyer and his friend were shot dead, allegedly by the owner of the smallholding they were visiting near the Orange River.
Farmer and owner of the smallholding in Vioolsdrif, Northern Cape, Jacob “Japie” Dawid Malan Claassens, 59, handed himself over to the police shortly after the incident...
