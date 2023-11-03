×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Knysna lawyer and friend shot dead

Owner of smallholding where horror unfolded hands himself over to police

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 03 November 2023

The Garden Route community is in shock after a Knysna lawyer and his friend were shot dead, allegedly by the owner of the smallholding they were visiting near the Orange River.

Farmer and owner of the smallholding in Vioolsdrif, Northern Cape, Jacob “Japie” Dawid Malan Claassens, 59, handed himself over to the police shortly after the incident...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest