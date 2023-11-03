Couple accused of little girl’s murder appear in court
More than a decade after little Krisley Dirker died, her mother and her now husband appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court accused of her murder.
Standing side-by-side in the dock on Friday, Robin and Kristen Clarke had their case postponed to January 24 to give Robin time to obtain legal representation...
