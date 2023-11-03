Cops on trail of angry passenger after Cape Road bus inferno
Police are searching for an aggrieved passenger seen leaving the scene of an inferno in Cape Road on Thursday morning after allegedly threatening to burn down a bus following an altercation about a lost cellphone.
The incident occurred at the Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress sales offices near Greenacres...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.