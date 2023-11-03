Cops investigating after Nelson Mandela Bay student allegedly pepper-sprayed, phone confiscated
Young man left shaken by confrontation with security guard after night spent watching Rugby World Cup final with friends
A police investigation has been launched after a Gqeberha student, walking home the morning after the Rugby World Cup final, was allegedly searched, pepper-sprayed, and had his cellphone confiscated by a private armed response official.
The incident occurred at about 7.30am in College Drive, Mill Park, where Chule Njalo, 26, had watched the rugby the night before at a friend’s house...
