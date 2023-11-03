An Afternoon with the Classics returns to enthral patrons for a good cause

Big artists, rare cars and a diner’s dream take centre stage in a one-of-a-kind feast for the senses as An Afternoon with the Classics makes its return to the Friendly City this Saturday.
The enchanting afternoon set to take place at Grey High School from 2pm to 7pm will feature wine, food and a motor show from yesteryear, along with a line-up of some of SA’s most talented entertainers to enthral attendees.
An Afternoon with the Classics, hosted by Spec-Savers SA, is a family friendly opportunity to unwind listening to classical music while indulging in good wine and a culinary feast, for a good cause to boot.
Spec-Savers marketing director Lauren Baker said the 2023 instalment would see many firsts for the event, including the Kelston Vintage Car Exhibition which will feature more than 100 classic cars.
“This year's Afternoon with the Classics is an elegant and enchanting day out for the whole family, with something for everyone to enjoy,” Baker said.
“It’s the perfect way to spend a day with friends and family while supporting a worthy cause.”
She said all ticket proceeds would go to schools in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“Spec-Savers SA is committed to supporting arts and culture while giving back to education.
“All proceeds from the event go to schools in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“This will help support education and give students access to the resources they need to succeed.”
Among the performers set to take to the stage are the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Richard Cock, as well as Jesse Clegg, Charl du Plessis and Monique Hellenberg, among others.
Wines from renowned vineyards including Cederberg, Neil Ellis, Vrede en Lust, Kay & Monty, La motte will be on offer as well as an opportunity to join winemaker David Nieuwoudt of Cederberg Wines and chef Lauren Nash for a wine pairing.
Patrons are invited to bring along their camping chairs and picnic blankets for an afternoon of family fun.
Children under the age of 10 enter for free, with prices for adults varying depending on the activities on offer.
Tickets are available at https://www.afternoonwiththeclassics.co.za/
An Afternoon with the Classics returns to enthral patrons for a good cause
Image: Supplied
