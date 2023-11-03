×

News

Addo residents shoot down proposed name change

Public hearing delivers clear message to Provincial Geographical Names Committee

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 03 November 2023

Dozens of people who attended a public hearing at a community hall in Addo on Thursday were adamant that the Eastern Cape town should keep its name.

All the residents who spoke at the hearing, held in the Masizakhe community hall, rejected a proposal that the town be renamed Nqatu...

