Addo residents shoot down proposed name change
Public hearing delivers clear message to Provincial Geographical Names Committee
Dozens of people who attended a public hearing at a community hall in Addo on Thursday were adamant that the Eastern Cape town should keep its name.
All the residents who spoke at the hearing, held in the Masizakhe community hall, rejected a proposal that the town be renamed Nqatu...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.