63 Eastern Cape pupils in hospital after 'eating snacks from spaza shop'

Sixty-three pupils from an Eastern Cape school were taken to hospital when they fell ill after eating snacks and drinks allegedly bought from vendors and spaza shops near their school.

Police said the pupils from Zingcuka Primary School in Keiskammahoek, aged between six and 13, were taken to the SS Gida Hospital after they complained of stomach cramps and vomiting.

“It is alleged that the children ate chips, biscuits and juice from a local shop in Upper Zingcuka,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

She said a similar incident was reported on Monday after two children from Scenary Park in East London complained of stomach cramps after buying biscuits from a local spaza shop. They were also taken to hospital.

“Also on October 26, about 119 schoolchildren from Edlelweni Primary School [in Queenstown] became ill after eating chips and biscuits allegedly bought from the vendors outside the school gates.

“The children became ill during break time and were taken to the nearest clinic.”

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has advised parents to stop children buying food from vendors or spaza shops.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of providing homemade lunches. This allows you to have control over the quality and safety of the food they consume. There is a huge health risk associated with consuming food from unregulated vendors or shops,” Mene said.

