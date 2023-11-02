An Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress bus caught fire at the company’s sales office in Cape Road on Thursday morning.
Nelson Mandela Bay fire and emergency services and police responded after reports emerged of a bus engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported and details at this stage remain sketchy.
Two employees had reported being notified by a passing motorist of the burning bus at about 8am.
When they ran out the office, thick clouds of smoke billowed from the 52-seater.
A few moments later, several explosions erupted as it was further engulfed.
Two employees alleged a passenger who had boarded the bus recently had come to the sales office in Greenacres on Wednesday night in a fit of rage over a lost phone, which she had left in one of the buses.
After being notified that the phone had not been lost but dispatched to Komani, where the bus company operates another branch, the passenger, reportedly in her 20s, allegedly threatened to set the bus alight.
A number of witnesses reported seeing a woman leaving the scene of the fire.
When The Herald arrived at the scene, only an empty shell of the bus remained as police cordoned off the area.
An investigation is under way.
This is a developing story.
Police investigate after Intercity bus catches fire
Image: Eugene Coetzee
