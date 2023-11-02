×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor’s vehicle in crash after Rugby World Cup win

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 02 November 2023

The municipal vehicle used by Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe was involved in an accident after the Rugby World Cup final at the weekend.’

Lobishe was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...
Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.

Latest