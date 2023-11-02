×

News

LISTEN: Why was Bay left out of Bok victory tour?

02 November 2023
Springbok players greet crowds from their open-top bus along the route in Pretoria on their 2023 Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on Thursday.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Hope is fading that the Springboks’ trophy tour now under way will make its way to Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is despite pleas from several quarters, including the families of Springboks Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok, Eastern Cape rugby bosses, organised business and local political leaders, who wrote to SA Rugby, asking it to reconsider.

The tour started in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto — concluding at the FNB Stadium — on Thursday (November 2), and moves to Cape Town (Friday) and Durban (Saturday) before ending in East London on Sunday.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to acting EP Rugby Union president George Malgas about the decision. 

