×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha actress shines in new role as detective

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 02 November 2023

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic,  award-winning Gqeberha actress Masasa Mbangeni returned to TV screens on Sunday in M-Net’s new local series, Devil’s Peak.

The five-part crime thriller is set in Cape Town and is based on the best-selling 2004 novel by SA writer Deon Meyer...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...
Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.

Latest