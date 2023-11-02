Gqeberha actress shines in new role as detective
After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, award-winning Gqeberha actress Masasa Mbangeni returned to TV screens on Sunday in M-Net’s new local series, Devil’s Peak.
The five-part crime thriller is set in Cape Town and is based on the best-selling 2004 novel by SA writer Deon Meyer...
