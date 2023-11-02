×

News

Alicedale community celebrates new green wheels

Living Lab project regarded as a catalyst for sustainable growth in struggling little town on Bushman’s River

By Guy Rogers - 02 November 2023

A green mobility pilot project has been launched in Alicedale to help residents of the remote little town to get around while promoting eco-business and protecting the environment.

Funded by the EU and implemented by Nelson Mandela Bay’s uYilo eMobility Programme, the Living Lab project is regarded as a catalyst for sustainable growth in the picturesque but struggling dorp on the Bushman’s River. ..

