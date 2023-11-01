×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Vehicle pound in pipeline for Nelson Mandela Bay metro

Facility could bring in almost R300m three times a year in fines, says report to council

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 November 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay could soon have a dedicated vehicle pound as the municipality is looking to target illegal taxis and unregistered meter taxis.

The move could see the municipality collect almost R300m in fines three times a year...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest

Latest