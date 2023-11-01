Vehicle pound in pipeline for Nelson Mandela Bay metro
Facility could bring in almost R300m three times a year in fines, says report to council
Nelson Mandela Bay could soon have a dedicated vehicle pound as the municipality is looking to target illegal taxis and unregistered meter taxis.
The move could see the municipality collect almost R300m in fines three times a year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.