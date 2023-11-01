×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Self-test breathalyser aimed at keeping roads safer

Bay metro police launch new campaign for the festive period

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 November 2023

Before that drive home after a few tipples, take a deep breath and blow into a self-test breathalyser to check if you are sober enough to get behind the wheel for your safety and that of other motorists this festive season.

That is the message the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police will be driving home this season as it launches a self-test breathalyser campaign in a bid to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...

Latest