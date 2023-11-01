Self-test breathalyser aimed at keeping roads safer
Bay metro police launch new campaign for the festive period
Before that drive home after a few tipples, take a deep breath and blow into a self-test breathalyser to check if you are sober enough to get behind the wheel for your safety and that of other motorists this festive season.
That is the message the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police will be driving home this season as it launches a self-test breathalyser campaign in a bid to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.