Nelson Mandela Bay metro considering plan to formally support neighbourhood watches

With neighbourhood watches playing a vital role in fighting crime and vandalism in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipal safety and security committee has adopted a motion to formally support the structures.
The motion for a formal policy was put forward by DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach and unanimously adopted by the committee on Tuesday.
While not offering financial support, the proposed policy would try to integrate neighbourhood watches into the municipality’s security apparatus with an allocated budget.
Speaking at the committee meeting, Rautenbach said the absence of a municipal strategy and formal policy directive had posed a challenge on the type of support the municipality could offer
“Over the years there has been a plea from the neighbourhood watches, but there has not been any support so far,” he said.
The proposed help could be in the form of equipment and training as well as other assistance which did not include direct payments.
“They are basically the eyes and ears of the police,” Rautenbach said.
“We can refer to the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch and the role it has played in battling cable theft and many others that want to assist but just need our support.
“The ongoing reports of crime perpetrated against private businesses, municipal assets and infrastructure paint a worrisome picture of the levels of crime and transgressions.
“The development and application of a neighbourhood watch and anticriminal support policy is central to ensuring that support is managed in a disciplined way.”
To implement the resolution, the committee has recommended that:
- An academic study [provided by Rautenbach] be adopted as a working document to serve as a blueprint for the development of the policy;
- A workshop be called within two months with all relevant stakeholders where the academic study should serve as part of the consultation process for refinement;
- The metro police commissioner drafts a neighbourhood watch policy implementation plan after the conclusion of the workshop;
- The metro police commissioner be mandated to manage all aspects of the neighbourhood watches; and
- A target implementation date of the policy is set for July 1 2024.
Eastern Cape Association of Neighbourhood Watches chair Peter Graham said it was about time law enforcement worked hand-in-hand with neighbourhood watches.
“There is just no support at the moment. We are the ones out there and no-one is there to help us,” he said.
The association has about 25 registered neighbourhood watch groups with 1,000 members.
“We are happy to get the ball rolling.
“We just want to work together as stakeholders because we are the ones doing a lot of work while unpaid, while those who get paid are a no-show,” Graham said.
Sean Tappan, who is the director of the Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch and member of the Humewood CPF, said community groups were critical in fighting crime.
“The proposal to have neighbourhood watches fall under safety and security and get some support is critical for the watches that don’t have any means to fund themselves,” he said.
“There are volunteers who go out at night, at their own risk and expense, and the least one can do is make sure they have identifiable clothes, torches and training for the skills they need to have out there.”
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay metro considering plan to formally support neighbourhood watches
Image: WERNER HILLS
With neighbourhood watches playing a vital role in fighting crime and vandalism in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipal safety and security committee has adopted a motion to formally support the structures.
The motion for a formal policy was put forward by DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach and unanimously adopted by the committee on Tuesday.
While not offering financial support, the proposed policy would try to integrate neighbourhood watches into the municipality’s security apparatus with an allocated budget.
Speaking at the committee meeting, Rautenbach said the absence of a municipal strategy and formal policy directive had posed a challenge on the type of support the municipality could offer
“Over the years there has been a plea from the neighbourhood watches, but there has not been any support so far,” he said.
The proposed help could be in the form of equipment and training as well as other assistance which did not include direct payments.
“They are basically the eyes and ears of the police,” Rautenbach said.
“We can refer to the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch and the role it has played in battling cable theft and many others that want to assist but just need our support.
“The ongoing reports of crime perpetrated against private businesses, municipal assets and infrastructure paint a worrisome picture of the levels of crime and transgressions.
“The development and application of a neighbourhood watch and anticriminal support policy is central to ensuring that support is managed in a disciplined way.”
To implement the resolution, the committee has recommended that:
Eastern Cape Association of Neighbourhood Watches chair Peter Graham said it was about time law enforcement worked hand-in-hand with neighbourhood watches.
“There is just no support at the moment. We are the ones out there and no-one is there to help us,” he said.
The association has about 25 registered neighbourhood watch groups with 1,000 members.
“We are happy to get the ball rolling.
“We just want to work together as stakeholders because we are the ones doing a lot of work while unpaid, while those who get paid are a no-show,” Graham said.
Sean Tappan, who is the director of the Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch and member of the Humewood CPF, said community groups were critical in fighting crime.
“The proposal to have neighbourhood watches fall under safety and security and get some support is critical for the watches that don’t have any means to fund themselves,” he said.
“There are volunteers who go out at night, at their own risk and expense, and the least one can do is make sure they have identifiable clothes, torches and training for the skills they need to have out there.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News