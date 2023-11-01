×

Murder probe launched after postmortem on woman’s body found in Central

By Brandon Nel - 01 November 2023
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it now appeared that the woman, whose body was found last week, may have been assaulted
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

An inquest case initially opened after the body of a woman was found at a railway line in Central has been changed into a murder investigation. 

Days after the gruesome discovery, further investigation found that the woman may have been assaulted.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body had been found near the Transnet Building at about 8am on Friday.

“An inquest docket was opened at the Mount Road police station,” he said.

“On October 31, [a postmortem] was performed, but due to the severe state of decomposition, the cause of death could not be determined.

“The body, however, did have several bruise marks, and it was decided to change the docket to one of murder.”

Beetge said the investigation was continuing.

