×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

LISTEN | 'We need a public protector, not a president's protector': political parties on Gcaleka's appointment

By Thabo Tshabalala and Bulelani Nonyukela - 01 November 2023
Kholeka Gcaleka has succeeded impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector.
Kholeka Gcaleka has succeeded impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane as public protector.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

There was mixed reaction from political parties to President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Kholeka Gcaleka as the country's fifth public protector.

After the Presidency's announcement on Wednesday, Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said the country needs a “public protector, not a president's protector”.

“Kholeka is arriving with a cloud of Phala Phala over her head, we need to investigate that matter” said Maimane. 

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he doesn't have confidence in Gcaleka, while ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said she had not “demonstrated a sound understanding of law”. 

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse executive director of accountability Stefanie Fick said Gcaleka would have to wipe out the trust deficit at the public protector's office. 

RISE Mzansi's head of internal democracy Boitumelo Mpakanyane said Gcaleka should do her job without fear or favour. “We will give the newly appointed public protector time and space to stamp her brand on the institution and we will support her work for as long as it adheres to the prescripts of Chapter 9 bodies of being 'independent and subject only to the constitution and the law',” said Mpakanyane. 

The National Assembly last month supported Gcaleka’s appointment. 

She has held the deputy public protector position since January 2020 and has acted as public protector since Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension in June 2022. Mkhwebane was impeached in September.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
December 15 declared a public holiday by Cyril Ramaphosa after Springboks world ...

Latest